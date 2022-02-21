GATE 2022 answer key is scheduled to be released today, February 21, 2022. IIT Kharagpur will upload the GATE answer key 2022 today on its official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 can download the answer key online by visiting the official website.

IIT Kharagpur had conducted the GATE 2022 on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022. The exam was conducted in two shifts forenoon and afternoon. The exam in the forenoon shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon. The exam in the afternoon shift was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. IIT Kharagpur has already released the GATE 2022 response sheet on February 15, 2022. The same can be downloaded from the official website of GATE.

How to download GATE Answer Key 2022

Visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

On the homepage, click on 'Login' Tab

A dialogue box with 'Instructions' will appear on the screen that reads 'Given Answer Table is according to the Master Question Paper, download the Master Question Paper and compare with your Realtime Responses. Please note that the Questions and the Options are shuffled in the Realtime Responses.'

Close the dialogue box and proceed to log in

Key in your Enrollment ID/ Email Address, and password

Submit your login credentials

Your GATE Answer key will open on your screen

Match it with your responses.

Direct link to download GATE Answer Key 2022

GATE Answer Key 2022 challenge

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key and want to raise objections against any error in the answer key can do it online. The window to raise objections against the keys will be open from February 22 to 25. They will have to pay a sum of Rs 500 for each question challenged.

GATE 2022 Results

As per the schedule released by IIT Kharagpur, the GATE Results 2022 will be declared in the month of March. The GATE 2022 results will be uploaded on the official website on March 17, 2022. Candidates who have taken the exam will be able to check their GATE results online by visiting the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The GATE 2022 scorecard will be uploaded on the website on March 22, 2022. The same can be downloaded online.