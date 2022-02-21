GATE 2022 Answer Key Released: Direct Link To Download GATE Answer Key 2022 PDF Here

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
GATE 2022 Answer key: The Answer Key for GATE 2022 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can download the answer keys for all 29 subject papers by visiting the official website and using their login credentials. Along with the answer key, IIT Kharagpur has also uploaded the master question papers for GATE 2022.
If candidates are not satisfied with their answer key, they can challenge it by visiting the official website. Candidates must note that February 25 is the last date to raise objections against the answer keys. The result will be announced on March 17, 2022. Every year, the GATE exam is conducted by IITs and IISc on a rotational basis, and it is a national-level entrance exam. The exam is conducted for PG engineering and technology admissions. The marks secured in the GATE exam are considered for a few Ph.D. admissions and for PSU recruitment too. Check how to download GATE 2022 Answer Key.