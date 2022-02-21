GATE 2022 Answer Key Released: Direct Link To Download GATE Answer Key 2022 PDF Here

GATE 2022 Answer key: The Answer Key for GATE 2022 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can download the answer keys for all 29 subject papers by visiting the official website and using their login credentials. Along with the answer key, IIT Kharagpur has also uploaded the master question papers for GATE 2022.

If candidates are not satisfied with their answer key, they can challenge it by visiting the official website. Candidates must note that February 25 is the last date to raise objections against the answer keys. The result will be announced on March 17, 2022. Every year, the GATE exam is conducted by IITs and IISc on a rotational basis, and it is a national-level entrance exam. The exam is conducted for PG engineering and technology admissions. The marks secured in the GATE exam are considered for a few Ph.D. admissions and for PSU recruitment too. Check how to download GATE 2022 Answer Key.

IIT Gate Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download GATE Answer Key

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in .

. Step 2: After that, click the login button and enter your enrollment ID and password.

Step 3: Step 4: Three links will appear: (a) Check out your real-time response. (b) Save the master question paper and (c) the answer key to your computer.

Step 4: Step 3: After that, click the link that reads "view exam details."

Step 5: Download and save for future reference, and raise any objections if necessary.

