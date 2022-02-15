Last Updated:

GATE 2022: Response Sheet To Be Out Today, Check List Of Other Important Dates Here

GATE 2022 response sheet is scheduled to be released on February 15, 2022. Once released, it can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
GATE 2022

Image: Unsplash


GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kharagpur) is scheduled to release the GATE exam response sheet on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. It will be uploaded on GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS), which is the official application portal, which will allow candidates to roughly estimate their score in the GATE 2022. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination concluded on Sunday, February 13, for all the papers. The provisional answer key will be released on February 21, 2022. Till then candidates can get a rough idea about the marks they will be scoring. . Once released, candidates can check GATE response sheet on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in by following these steps.

GATE 2022 Response Sheet: Here is how to download 

  • For downloading the response sheet, candidates should go to the official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads “responses of candidates are available”.
  • Candidates will then have to log in using their enrolment ID sent during registration or email ID and GOAPS password.
  • Submit to check responses recorded during the exam.

Candidates should note that the GATE preliminary answer key 2022 will be released on February 21, 2022. Candidates will be given opportunity and time to raise objections. They will be able to challenge the GATE answer key 2022 between February 22 and 25, 2022. Other important dates can be checked here. 

GATE 2022 exam: Check Important Dates Here

  • Online application process was started on September 2, 2021.
  • Last date for rectification of applications found defective in scrutiny November 18, 2021.
  • Candidate's response available in the Application Portal February 15, 2022.
  • Answer keys available in the Application Portal  February 21, 2022.
  • Challenges by candidates on answer keys with Payment of ₹ 500 for each question February 22 to Feb 25, 2022.
  • Announcement of the results in the online application portal March 17, 2022.
  • Scorecard available for download from Application Portal on March 21, 2022.
READ | GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur releases travel pass for aspirants, here's direct link
READ | GATE 2022: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking postponement of exam
READ | GATE 2022: SC dismisses plea to postpone GATE 2022, exam to begin from Feb 5
READ | GATE 2022 Exam commences tomorrow; Check new guidelines for students
READ | GATE 2022 concludes today; check paper analysis and result date here
Tags: GATE 2022, IIT Kharagpur, Gate answer key 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND