GATE 2022 Scorecards To Be Out Today, Follow These Steps To Download

GATE Result 2022: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is scheduled to release scorecards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on Monday, March 21, 2022. To be noted that the result has already been announced on March 17 and the scorecards are scheduled to be out today. In order to download the scorecards once released, candidates should be ready with log in credentials like enrollment ID or email address. It can be downloaded from gate.iitkgp.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below.
GATE 2022: Check important dates here
- IIT Kharagpur conducted GATE 2022 on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. The exam was conducted in two shifts on all days.
- Provisional answer keys were released on February 21, 2022
- Registered candidates were allowed to challenge those from February 22 to February 25, 2022.
- Result was released on March 17, 2022
- GATE scorecard will be released on March 21, 2022
GATE 2022 scorecard: Follow these steps to download
- Step 1: To download GATE 2022 scorecards, candidates should go to the official website gate.iitkgp.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification saying scorecards have been released
- Step 3: Click on the login tab below the notification and then login with your credentials
- Step 4: GATE 2022 scorecards will be displayed on screen
- Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference
Follow these steps to download GATE Answer Key 2022
- Step 1: Candidates should go to the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage log in using your Gate 2022 enrollment ID and password or your email address and password
- Step 3: Post logging in, click on the tab to download the answer keys. For more details, go to the official website.