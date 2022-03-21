GATE 2022 Scorecards To Be Out Today, Follow These Steps To Download

GATE Result 2022: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is scheduled to release scorecards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on Monday, March 21, 2022. To be noted that the result has already been announced on March 17 and the scorecards are scheduled to be out today. In order to download the scorecards once released, candidates should be ready with log in credentials like enrollment ID or email address. It can be downloaded from gate.iitkgp.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below.

GATE 2022: Check important dates here

IIT Kharagpur conducted GATE 2022 on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. The exam was conducted in two shifts on all days.

Provisional answer keys were released on February 21, 2022

Registered candidates were allowed to challenge those from February 22 to February 25, 2022.

Result was released on March 17, 2022

GATE scorecard will be released on March 21, 2022

GATE 2022 scorecard: Follow these steps to download

Step 1: To download GATE 2022 scorecards, candidates should go to the official website gate.iitkgp.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification saying scorecards have been released

Step 3: Click on the login tab below the notification and then login with your credentials

Step 4: GATE 2022 scorecards will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference

GATE Result: Here's how to download Gate 2022 Result

Step 1: To download GATE Result candidates need to visit the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as enrollment ID and password

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future needs

