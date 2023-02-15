GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur To Release Candidates' Response Sheets Today, Here's How To Download

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the candidates' response sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today, February 15, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to download their answer sheets from the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

As per the official schedule, GATE 2023 provisional answer key will be released on February 21. Candidates will be able to tally the answer key with their responses as marked in the response sheet to get an idea of the score he/she will be scoring. The window to raise objections or send feedback against any wrong answer key will be open from February 22 to 25. IIT-Kanpur will review the feedback and release a revised answer key if required. Candidates will be given the option to challenge the provisional answer key from February 22 and 25. GATE 2023 results will be declared on March 16. Individual scorecards will be issued on March 21.

How to download GATE 2023 responses sheet

Visit the official website of GATE- gate.iitk.ac.in. Log in to the candidate portal. A link to download the GATE response sheet will be available on the screen Download the GATE response sheet Once the answer key is out, match your responses with the answer keys.

GATE 2023: Important Dates

Exam Dates -4th, 5th, 11th & 12th February, 2023

Candidate's response available on Application portal- 15th February 2023

Answer keys available on the Application portal- 21st February 2023

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys - 22nd to 25th February 2023

Announcement of Results for GATE 2023 - 16th March 2023

Score Card available for Download - 21st March 2023

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).