GATE 2023 Scorecard Releasing Today At Gate.iitk.ac.in, See How Download

GATE 2023 scorecards: IIT Kharagpur is all set to release the GATE 2023 scorecards today, March 22. GATE 2023 results were declared on March 16. As per the schedule, the individual scorecards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will be declared on March 21. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their scorecards on its official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 Results

Among 6.7 lakh candidates who registered for GATE 2023 across 29 available papers, a total of 5.17 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, of which 1 lakh (18%) qualified. 12 out of the 29 papers had more than 20% of the candidates qualifying for the exam, with Metallurgical Engineering having the highest percentage (25%) of qualified candidates, the director of IIT Kanpur shared. Click here to check GATE 2023 toppers list.

How to check GATE 2023 scorecard

Visit the official website of GATE- gate.iitk.ac.in

Click on the Candidate login portal given on the homepage

Key in your enrollment ID/ email address and password to log in

Your GATE scorecards 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Every year, the GATE exam is conducted by IITs and IISc on a rotational basis. GATE is a national-level entrance exam. The exam is conducted for PG engineering and technology admissions. The marks secured in the GATE exam are considered for a few PhD admissions and for PSU recruitment as well.