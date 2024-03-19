Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore, announced the much-awaited list of toppers for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 (GATE 2024). Aspirants can view the full list of candidates who clinched the coveted All India Rank (AIR) 1 on the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in/all-india-rank/

GATE 2024 Toppers' List with GATE scores

This year's GATE toppers boast exceptional performances across diverse engineering disciplines. Here's a glimpse of the remarkable achievers:

Test Paper Name of the Candidate Raw Marks (out of 100) GATE Score (out of 1000) Civil Engineering Deepak 87.33 989 Bhanu Pratap Singh 90 1000 Computer Science and Information Technology Piyush Kumar 90 1000 Electrical Engineering Sai Kiran Adelly 77 1000 Shivam 77 1000 Manoj Kumar Sinha 77 1000 Mechanical Engineering Suraj Kumar Samal 84.67 1000 Chemical Engineering Adarsh Rai 73.33 1000 Aerospace Engineering Kundan Jaiswal 86.33 962 Agricultural Engineering Pratik Sherke 75.67 1000 Architecture and Planning Gajender Kumar Sharma 77 981 Biomedical Engineering Sanjeev C Achar 54.33 1000 Biotechnology Akanksha S 83 1000 Chemistry Himanshu Papnai 78 1000 Physics Anurag Singh 78.33 1000 Statistics Sinchan Snigdha Adhikary 89.67 1000 Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Ayyagari Sathya Sai Srikar 90 1000 Electronics and Communication Engineering Raja Majhi 77 1000 Environmental Science and Engineering Gaddipati Yaswanth Babu 77.33 965 Ecology and Evolution Dhrubojyoti Patra 81.67 1000 Geomatics Engineering Vaibhav Sonkar 79.33 1000 Geology and Geophysics (Geology) Jaydeep Roy 82.33 1000 Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics) Shiv Kumar Roy 75.33 999 Instrumentation Engineering Rishabh Gupta 82.67 984 Mathematics Suyash Srivastava 71.33 1000 Mining Engineering Anurag Kumar Pathak 58.33 966 Metallurgical Engineering Hrutidipan Pradhan 81.67 977 Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering Prince Kumar 55.33 1000 Petroleum Engineering Saurabh Kumar 80.67 955 Production and Industrial Engineering Kumar Vishesh 84.67 1000 Textile Engineering and Fibre Science Meenu Munjal 72 1000 Engineering Sciences (Engineering Mathematics, Fluid Mechanics, Solid Mechanics) Ghanshyam Girish Dhamat 83 989 Humanities and Social Sciences (Economics) Srijan Shashwat 70.33 940 Humanities and Social Sciences (English) Ajay Kumar 83 1000 Humanities and Social Sciences (Linguistics) Jesu Nazarene Roy 77.33 1000 Humanities and Social Sciences (Philosophy) Utkarsh Rana 58.67 1000 Humanities and Social Sciences (Psychology) Srishti Datta 77.67 975 Humanities and Social Sciences (Sociology) Mohammed Shefin M P 63 1000 Life Sciences (Chemistry, Biochemistry, Zoology) Siddhant Bhardwaj 77.33 1000