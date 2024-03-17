Advertisement

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has declared the results for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 today, March 16. The declaration of results marks a pivotal moment for lakhs of engineering aspirants who have been eagerly awaiting their scores. Candidates can check their GATE Results 2024 on the official website- gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The GATE 2024 examination, held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, was administered by IISc Bangalore. Earlier, IISc Bangalore had released the final answer keys for GATE 2024 on March 15, 2024. Candidates were provided access to the master question paper and final answer keys through a link shared on the official website. The provisional answer key for GATE 2024 was initially released on February 19, 2024. IISc will release the GATE 2024 scorecard on March 23. Candidates can check their results by following the steps given below:

How to check GATE Results 2024

Visit the official website designated for GATE 2024 results. Navigate to the result section or login page. Enter the required credentials, such as enrollment ID and password. Click on the designated link to access the GATE 2024 results. The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download and print their GATE 2024 scorecards for future reference.

GATE 2024 Overview

GATE, a prestigious national-level examination, is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

The examination evaluates the comprehensive understanding of candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, and Architecture, as well as both undergraduate and post-graduate level subjects in Humanities and Science.

GATE 2024 witnessed a total of 30 test papers, distributed over four days. The examination dates were held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, across several cities in India. The rigorous examination process required candidates to demonstrate their proficiency through multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

Following the assessment of answers, the GATE results have been computed based on the actual (raw) marks obtained by candidates. For multi-session test papers, raw marks obtained across different sessions were converted to normalized marks to account for any variation in difficulty levels. These results are crucial for candidates as they determine their eligibility for admission to postgraduate programs in esteemed institutions and pave the way for future academic and career opportunities.

As the results are now available, candidates are urged to check their scores through the official GATE portal. The declaration of results not only signifies the culmination of months of preparation and hard work for candidates but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in their academic journey.