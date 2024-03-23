GATE 2024 Scorecard To Be Released Today, Here's How To Download

Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 scorecard on March 23. Successful candidates from the GATE exam 2024 will have the opportunity to retrieve their GATE scorecard 2024 directly from the official website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The GATE result 2024 was officially announced on March 16.

The GATE scorecard for 2024 will encompass crucial details including the candidate's name, scores, All India Rank, qualifying marks, and the total number of candidates who participated in the examination. It's worth noting that the GATE 2024 scorecard will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of release.

Advertisement

In view of conserving resources and promoting environmental sustainability, hard copies of the scorecards will not be distributed. Hence, it is strongly recommended that candidates retain an electronic version of their exam scorecard for future reference.

Qualified candidates can download their scorecards free of charge starting from March 23 until May 31. However, from June 1 to December 31, 2024, a nominal fee of Rs 500 per test paper will be levied for downloading the scorecard. Additionally, please be informed that GATE 2024 scorecards will not be available for download beyond January 1, 2025.

Advertisement

How to download GATE 2024 scorecard

Visit the official website of GATE 2024, gate2024.iisc.ac.in Click on the link designated for GATE 2024 scorecard Log in using the required credentials Access the GATE scorecard tab Your GATE 2024 scorecard will be showcased on the screen Proceed to download the scorecard and retain a printed copy for future reference.

Notably, a total of 1,29,268 candidates emerged triumphant in the entrance exam out of over 8.26 lakh applicants for GATE 2024, of which more than 6.5 lakh participated. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) conducted the GATE 2024 on February 3, 4, 10, and 11.

This year, a new paper on data science and artificial intelligence was introduced, augmenting the total number of papers to 30. The new paper garnered 52,743 applications, with 39,210 candidates ultimately completing the test and 8,378 emerging successful.

Advertisement