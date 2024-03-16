Updated March 16th, 2024 at 13:10 IST
GATE 2024 Topper List: Toppers' Name With All India Rank 1 And Their GATE Scores Shortly
GATE Result 2024 shortly. List of GATE 2024 toppers is soon to be released by IISc Bangalore. The institution will release the list of GATE 2024 toppers shorly.
The eagerly anticipated list of GATE 2024 toppers is soon to be released by IISc Bangalore. The institution will release the list of GATE 2024 toppers on its official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in, alongside the declaration of results. As the GATE exam 2024 was conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, candidates have been anxiously awaiting the announcement of the top performers. The GATE 2024 toppers' list will be updated here soon after it is released.
Candidates who have secured the highest marks in their respective subjects will be honored as the toppers of GATE 2024. The GATE topper list, inclusive of marks obtained, will be published for all 30 subjects soon after the result declaration on March 16, 2024.
GATE, which stands for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, is an examination that attracts numerous candidates each year aspiring for admission to various M.Tech courses or seeking opportunities for recruitment in PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) through GATE scores.
The GATE 2024 results will be unveiled on March 16, coinciding with the release of the scorecard. Candidates are encouraged to stay tuned to the official website for updates and further details regarding the GATE Topper List 2024 and its accompanying success stories. Check last year's topper list here.
GATE Topper List
|Paper: Sections
|Name of Topper
|Highest Marks in GATE
|Gate Highest Score
|All India Ranks
|Aerospace Engineering
|Joshi Yash Kishorbhai
|73
|988
|1
|Agricultural Engineering
|Anshika Rai
|49
|1000
|1
|Architecture And Planning
|Shreya Bhardwaj
|75.67
|1000
|1
|Biomedical Engineering
|Thandava Sesha Talpa Sai Sunkara
|60
|1000
|1
|Biotechnology
|Aishwarya K
|79.67
|1000
|1
|Chemical Engineering
|Rohit Bhagat Kalwar
|92.67
|1000
|1
|Chemistry
|Atanu Das
|72
|981
|1
|Civil Engineering
|Suban Kumar Mishra
|83.11
|1000
|1
|Computer Science And Information Technology
|Jayadeep Sudhakar More
|93.67
|1000
|1
|Ecology And Evolution
|Karthik Thrikkadeeri
|84.33
|1000
|1
|Electrical Engineering
|Bhanwar Singh Choudhary
|66
|1000
|1
|Electronics And Communication Engineering
|Siddharth Sabharwal
|90
|1000
|1
|Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics
|Anshuman
|83.67
|952
|1
|Environmental Science And Engineering
|Devendra Patil & Manish Kumar Bansal
|64.33 (Both)
|953 (Both)
|1
|Geology And Geophysics: Geophysics
|Shubham Banik
|85.67
|1000
|1
|Geology And Geophysics: Geology
|Manish Singh
|74
|1000
|1
|Geomatics Engineering
|Saurav Kumar
|66
|1000
|1
|Humanities And Social Sciences: Economics
|V Gaurav
|83.33
|989
|1
|Humanities And Social Sciences: Psychology
|Deepti Dilip Moar
|84
|1000
|1
|Humanities And Social Sciences: Linguistics
|Keerthana Nair
|74.67
|1000
|1
|Humanities And Social Sciences: Philosophy
|Sreeram K N
|72.67
|1000
|1
|Humanities And Social Sciences: Sociology
|Tejasvi Kamboj
|73
|943
|1
|Humanities And Social Sciences: English
|Sayantan Pahari
|84.33
|1000
|1
|Instrumentation Engineering
|Akash Srivastava
|78.33
|968
|1
|Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany
|Advita Sharma
|73.33
|1000
|1
|Mathematics
|Suvendu Kar
|50.33
|941
|1
|Mechanical Engineering
|Aryan Choudhary
|90.67
|1000
|1
|Metallurgical Engineering
|Ashutosh Kumar Yadav
|85.67
|973
|1
|Mining Engineering
|Udit Jaiswal
|63.33
|973
|1
|Naval Architecture And Marine Engineering
|Shivam Ranjan
|60
|1000
|1
|Petroleum Engineering
|Mahammadtaukir Alauddinbhai Karigar
|74.67
|963
|1
|Physics
|Arunendra Kumar Verma
|75
|1000
|1
|Production And Industrial Engineering
|Sh Gowtham Gudimella
|87.33
|938
|1
|Statistics
|Nikhilesh Rajaraman
|73.67
|1000
|1
|Textile Engineering And Fibre Science
|Amit Kumar Pandey
|66
|1000
|1
Published March 16th, 2024 at 13:05 IST