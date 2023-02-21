GATE Answer Key 2023: IIT Kanpur To Publish Provisional Answer Key Today After 4 Pm

GATE 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is all set to release the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today, on 21st February 2023. As per the latest update, a GATE answer key will be published after 4 pm on Tuesday. "Answer key will be available after 4:00 pm by logging in their account," a statement on the official website reads. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to download the GATE 2023 answer key from the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. IIT Kanpur conducted GATE 2023 on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

How to download GATE 2023 answer key

Visit the official website of GATE- gate.iitk.ac.in. Log in to the candidate login portal. A link to download the GATE answer key will be available on the screen Download the GATE 2023 answer key

IIT Kanpur has already published the candidates' response sheet on its official website. After the release of the answer key, candidates will be able to tally it with their responses as marked in their response sheet to get an idea of the score he/she will be scoring in the exam. As per the official schedule, the window to raise objections or send feedback against any wrong answer key will be open from February 22 to 25. IIT-Kanpur will review the objections and release a revised answer key, if required. Candidates will be given the option to challenge the GATE 2023 provisional answer key from February 22 and 25. GATE 2023 results will be declared on March 16. Individual scorecards will be issued on March 21.

GATE 2023: Important Dates

Exam Dates -4th, 5th, 11th & 12th February, 2023

Candidate's response available on Application portal- 15th February 2023

Answer keys available on the Application portal- 21st February 2023

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys - 22nd to 25th February 2023

Announcement of Results for GATE 2023 - 16th March 2023

Score Card available for Download - 21st March 2023

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).