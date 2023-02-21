GATE Answer Key 2023 Released, Raise Objections Till Feb 25; Here's How To Download

GATE 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Tuesday released the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the GATE 2023 answer key from the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. IIT Kanpur conducted GATE 2023 on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

Candidates can challenge the GATE 2023 provisional answer key from February 22 and 25. GATE 2023 results will be declared on March 16. Individual scorecards will be issued on March 21. GATE 2023 answer key can be downloaded by following the steps given below.

How to download GATE 2023 answer key

Visit the official website of GATE- gate.iitk.ac.in.

Log in to the candidate portal.

A link to download the GATE answer key will be available on the screen

Download the GATE 2023 answer key

IIT Kanpur has already published the candidates' response sheet on its official website. Candidates can now tally the answer key with their answers as marked in their response sheet to get an idea of the score he/she will be scoring in the exam. As per the official schedule, the window to raise objections or send feedback against any wrong answer key will be open from February 22 to 25. IIT-Kanpur will review the objections and release a revised answer key if required.

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).