GATE Result 2022 Declared At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in, Here's Direct Link To Check

GATE 2022 Result: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 results has been announced today, Thursday, March 17, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. All those candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the GATE results by visiting the official website of IIT Kharagpur - gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The scorecard will be available for download from March 21, 2022. Candidates must note that they would require their enrollment ID and password OR an email ID and password to log in.
The GATE 2022 Examination was held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022. As per reports, IIT Kharagpur is likely to release the final answer key for the engineering entrance exam. Candidates will be able to download the GATE answer key by logging into the application portal. Candidates check GATE Results by following the below given steps and clicking on the direct link given here - GATE Result 2022