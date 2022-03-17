GATE Result 2022 Declared At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in, Here's Direct Link To Check

GATE 2022 Result: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 results has been announced today, Thursday, March 17, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. All those candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the GATE results by visiting the official website of IIT Kharagpur - gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The scorecard will be available for download from March 21, 2022. Candidates must note that they would require their enrollment ID and password OR an email ID and password to log in.

The GATE 2022 Examination was held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022. As per reports, IIT Kharagpur is likely to release the final answer key for the engineering entrance exam. Candidates will be able to download the GATE answer key by logging into the application portal. Candidates check GATE Results by following the below given steps and clicking on the direct link given here - GATE Result 2022

GATE Result: Here's how to download Gate 2022 Result

Step 1: To download GATE Result candidates need to visit the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as enrollment ID and password

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future needs.

Gate 2022 Final Answer Key: Here's how to download Gate Answer Key 2022

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, log in using your Gate 2022 enrollment ID and password or your email address and password.

Step 3: After logging in, click on the tab to download the answer keys.

Step 4: Download the answer key and use the response sheet to calculate probable score.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative