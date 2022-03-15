GATE Result 2022, Final Answer Key To Be Declared On March 17, Here's How To Download

GATE 2022 Results: IIT Kharagpur is all set to release the GATE 2022 results this week. As per the exam calendar, the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be declared on March 17, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on its official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022 Result download

IIT Kharagpur will release the GATE results 2022 on March 17. However, the scorecards of candidates will be uploaded on March 21, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their GATE scorecard from March 21 by visiting the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022 final answer key

IIT Kharagpur has already released the GATE 2022 answer key on February 21. The answer key was provisional in nature. Candidates were asked to raise objections against any key before February 25. Considering the valid objections, IIT-KGP will release the revised and final answer key of GATE along with the results. Candidates will be able to match the answer key with their marked responses available on the website and get an idea of the marks they can score.

How to check GATE Results 2022

Visit the official website of GATE- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Click on Login tab given on homepage

Key in your enrollment ID/ email address and password to login

Your GATE Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Every year, the GATE exam is conducted by IITs and IISc on a rotational basis, and it is a national-level entrance exam. The exam is conducted for PG engineering and technology admissions. The marks secured in the GATE exam are considered for a few PhD admissions and for PSU recruitment too. Check how to download GATE 2022 Answer Key.