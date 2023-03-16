GATE Result 2023 Declared By IIT Kanpur, Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
GATE Results 2023: The wait is finally over. IIT Kanpur has announced the GATE Results 2023 today. The results for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 can be checked online at gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023 final answer key has also been released today. The same can be checked on the official website. The individual scorecard will be available from March 21.
Indian Institute of Technology- Kanpur is the organizing body for GATE this year. IIT-K has earlier informed that the GATE Results will be available in the Candidates' portal on the official website of GATE 2023 after 4 pm. The result has been declared now.
GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The candidates' response sheet was uploaded on the website on February 15. The GATE answer key was published on February 21. Candidates were asked to challenge the answer key if required by February 25. IIT Kanpur will consider the valid challenges and release a revised and final answer key of the exam based on which the results will be prepared.