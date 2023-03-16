GATE Result 2023 Declared By IIT Kanpur, Here's Direct Link To Check

GATE Results 2023: The wait is finally over. IIT Kanpur has announced the GATE Results 2023 today. The results for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 can be checked online at gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023 final answer key has also been released today. The same can be checked on the official website. The individual scorecard will be available from March 21.

Indian Institute of Technology- Kanpur is the organizing body for GATE this year. IIT-K has earlier informed that the GATE Results will be available in the Candidates' portal on the official website of GATE 2023 after 4 pm. The result has been declared now.

How to check GATE 2023 Result

Step 1: To download the GATE 2023 Result candidates need to visit the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Candidates Portal tab

Step 3: Key in the login credentials such as enrollment ID and password

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button

Step 5: Your GATE Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of the result for future needs.

Here's how to download Gate Answer Key 2023

Step 1: To download GATE Final answer key, candidates need to visit the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in using your Gate 2022 enrollment ID and password or your email address and password on the candidates' portal

Step 3: After logging in, click on the tab to download the GATE final answer keys.

Step 4: Download the answer key and use the response sheet to calculate the probable score.

GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The candidates' response sheet was uploaded on the website on February 15. The GATE answer key was published on February 21. Candidates were asked to challenge the answer key if required by February 25. IIT Kanpur will consider the valid challenges and release a revised and final answer key of the exam based on which the results will be prepared.