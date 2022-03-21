GATE Scorecard 2022 Declared: Check Topper List & Scorecard Here

GATE scorecard 2022: As scheduled, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has released the toppers list for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2022. GATE 2022 scorecard has been released for the exam which was conducted between February 5 and February 13, 2022. To be noted that the result was released on March 17 and the scorecards have been released on March 21, 2022. It can be downloaded by registered candidates by following the steps mentioned below. A direct link to download scorecards has also been attached.
GATE Scorecard download: Follow these steps to check
- Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scorecard link
- Step 3: Candiadtes will then have to log in using their credentials
- Step 4: Scorecard will be displayed on the screen
- Step 5: Go through the same and download it
- Step 6: Take its print out for further reference
Here is the direct link to check scorecards
Check topper list here
- Aerospace Engineering - AALOKEPARNO DHAR
- Agricultural Engineering - VAIBHAV AWASTHI
- Architecture and Planning - THATIPALLY RAJA HARI CHANDAR
- Biomedical Engineering - SWARNENDU MAJUMDER
- Biotechnology - AYUSH BAGCHI
- Chemical Engineering - TETALA MANI SANDEEP REDDY
- Chemistry - MOHNISH
- Civil Engineering - ABHISHEK AGRAWAL
- Computer Science and Information Technology - ABHINAV GARG
- Ecology and Evolution - APARNA KRISHNAN & WENZEL PINTO
- Here is the direct link to check topper list
GATE 2022: Check important dates here
- IIT Kharagpur conducted GATE 2022 on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. The exam was conducted in two shifts on all days.
- Provisional answer keys were released on February 21, 2022
- Registered candidates were allowed to challenge those from February 22 to February 25, 2022.
- Result was released on March 17, 2022
- GATE scorecard has been released on March 21, 2022
Here is how to download GATE answer key 2022
- Step 1: Registered candidates who have not checked the final key yet should go to the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage log in using your Gate 2022 enrollment ID and password or your email address and password
- Step 3: Post logging in, click on the tab to download the answer keys. For more details, go to the official website.