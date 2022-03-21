GATE Scorecard 2022 Declared: Check Topper List & Scorecard Here

GATE scorecard 2022: As scheduled, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has released the toppers list for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2022. GATE 2022 scorecard has been released for the exam which was conducted between February 5 and February 13, 2022. To be noted that the result was released on March 17 and the scorecards have been released on March 21, 2022. It can be downloaded by registered candidates by following the steps mentioned below. A direct link to download scorecards has also been attached.

GATE Scorecard download: Follow these steps to check

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scorecard link

Step 3: Candiadtes will then have to log in using their credentials

Step 4: Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the same and download it

Step 6: Take its print out for further reference

Check topper list here

Aerospace Engineering - AALOKEPARNO DHAR

Agricultural Engineering - VAIBHAV AWASTHI

Architecture and Planning - THATIPALLY RAJA HARI CHANDAR

Biomedical Engineering - SWARNENDU MAJUMDER

Biotechnology - AYUSH BAGCHI

Chemical Engineering - TETALA MANI SANDEEP REDDY

Chemistry - MOHNISH

Civil Engineering - ABHISHEK AGRAWAL

Computer Science and Information Technology - ABHINAV GARG

Ecology and Evolution - APARNA KRISHNAN & WENZEL PINTO

GATE 2022: Check important dates here

IIT Kharagpur conducted GATE 2022 on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. The exam was conducted in two shifts on all days.

Provisional answer keys were released on February 21, 2022

Registered candidates were allowed to challenge those from February 22 to February 25, 2022.

Result was released on March 17, 2022

GATE scorecard has been released on March 21, 2022

