GATE Scorecard 2023 Released By IIT Kanpur, Here's How To Check Your GATE Score

GATE 2023 scorecard has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur today, March 21. See how to check your GATE score online.

GATE scorecard 2023

IIT Kanpur has released the GATE 2023 scorecards today, March 21. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur declared the GATE Results 2023 on March 16. Now the individual scorecards have been released on the official website of GATE 2023. Candidates check and download their GATE scorecards by visiting the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

"Scorecard can be downloaded from candidate application portal," a statement on official website of GATE 2023 reads.

How to download GATE Scorecard 2023

  • Visit the official website of GATE- gate.iitk.ac.in
  • Click on the Candidate  login portal given on the homepage
  • Key in your enrollment ID/ email address and password to log in
  • Your GATE scorecards 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

GATE 2023 Result data

Among 6.7 lakh candidates who enrolled for GATE 2023 for across 29 available papers, a total of 5.17 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, of which only 1 lakh (18%) candidates qualified. 12 out of the 29 papers had more than 20% of the candidates qualifying for the exam, with Metallurgical Engineering having the highest percentage (25%) of qualified candidates, the director of IIT Kanpur shared. 

