Advertisement

Girls of Bihar have outshone boys in the Bihar Board Class 12 examinations for the year 2024, across arts, science, and commerce streams. The results, released by the Bihar Board of Education, reveal a significant disparity in the pass percentages between girls and boys, indicating a trend of female students performing better academically.

In the arts stream, the pass percentage for girls stood at an impressive 88.07%, surpassing the 83.17% pass percentage achieved by boys. Similarly, in the commerce stream, girls excelled with a pass percentage of 96.91%, while boys achieved a slightly lower pass percentage of 93.86%. In the science stream as well, girls demonstrated their academic prowess by achieving a pass percentage of 89.71%, compared to the 86.73% pass percentage attained by boys.

Advertisement

Bihar Board Class 12th Topper List 2024 Out, Tushar Kumar is Bihar Topper with 96.4%; Full List Here

Overall, the combined pass percentage for girls in all streams stands at an impressive 88.84%, while boys achieved a commendable pass percentage of 85.69%.

Advertisement

This trend underscores the dedication and hard work of female students in Bihar, who have shown remarkable academic performance in the Class 12 examinations. It also highlights the need for a deeper analysis of the factors contributing to this gender disparity in academic achievement.

Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2024 OUT LIVE Updates

Advertisement

BSEB achieves best results this year with improved pass percentage

Moreover, the Bihar Board of Education witnessed a significant surge in the overall pass percentage of candidates appearing for the Class 12 examinations in 2024. The pass percentage reached a commendable 87.21%, marking a substantial improvement compared to previous years. Over the past six years, the pass percentage has shown a consistent upward trajectory:

Advertisement

2024: 87.21%

2023: 83.73%

2022: 80.15%

2021: 78.04%

2020: 80.59%

2019: 79.76%

This upward trend reflects the concerted efforts of the education board to enhance the examination system and incorporate modern technology into the evaluation process. With a total of 12,91,684 candidates participating in the 2024 examinations, meticulous planning and execution ensured a smooth conduct of the exams.

Advertisement

The Bihar Board chairman Anand Kishor said that it has committed to furthering educational excellence and fostering a conducive environment for academic growth. The integration of modern technology has revolutionized the examination landscape, ushering in advancements and efficiencies. These milestones serve as benchmarks for future endeavors, propelling the education sector towards greater achievements and innovations.