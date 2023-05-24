Girls Outperform Boys In Nagaland Board Exams

Girls outperformed boys as the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) declared the results of class 10 and class 12 final examinations on Wednesday. The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination for class 10, and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination for class 12 were conducted in March.

NBSE chairperson Asano Sekhose said the total number of students enrolled in the examinations was 40,446 -- 24,361 in HSLC and 16,085 in HSSLC. In the HSLC examination, a total of 17,130 candidates were declared successful, recording a pass percentage of 70.32. It is an improvement of 5.63 percentage points from last year's 64.69 per cent, she said.

Sekhose said 9,350 girls and 7,780 boys have passed the examination. In the top 20, there are 99 students, and of them, 33 are boys and the rest 66 are girls. Kohima recorded the highest pass percentage at 73, followed by Mokokchung at 70 per cent and Phek at 63 per cent. Shamator district is at the bottom, recording a success rate of 6 per cent, she said.

Christy Paul Mathew of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School (HSS) in Dimapur topped the class 10 examination with 99 per cent marks. The performance of girls has been better than the boys in all the streams of HSSLC, Sekhose said.

The overall pass percentage in the Arts stream is 82.62 per cent, the Commerce stream is 85.83 per cent and the Science stream is 86.79 per cent, she said. Moanola Longchar of Town HSS in Mokokchung topped the Arts stream with 97.20 per cent marks, she said. Zahid Ahmed Laskar of Christian HSS in Dimapur bagged the first position in Commerce with 99.20 per cent marks, while Awang P Yimpushü of St John Higher Secondary Residential School in Dimapur topped the Science stream with 97 per cent marks.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio congratulated the successful students. "Your hard work and determination have helped you reach a major milestone in academic life, empowering you for the future. Those who couldn't pass, I urge you to persevere and strive for success," he told the students.