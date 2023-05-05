Goa Board 12th Result 2023 Date, Time: GBSHSE To Declare HSSC Result On May 6 At 4.30 Pm

Goa Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the results of the higher secondary school certificate (HSSC) or class 12th students on May 6. The students who were enrolled for the Goa Board class 12th exam will be able to check their Goa HSSC Results online. The Goa HSSC Results will be available at 4.30 pm on Saturday.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023

This year, a total of 19,802 students enrolled for the Class 12 exam of the Goa board out of which 9930 are boys and 9872 are girls. The Goa Board HSSC exam was conducted in two terms. Term 1 was conducted from November 10 to November 25, 2022, and term 2 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2023.

Read the official notice here

How to check Goa Board 12th Result 2023