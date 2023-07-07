Goa Board GBSHSE SSC Supplementary Results 2023 Declared, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Goa SSC Supplementary Results 2023: The Goa Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) supplementary exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online by visiting the official website— results.gbshsegoa.net. The pass percentage is 16.50%.
GBSHSE SSC Supplementary exam was conducted from June 20 to 30. The exam was held at two centres- Mapusa and Margao. Of the 618 students who took the exam, 102 passed.
Goa board conducted class 10th annual term 1 exam from November 10 to 29, 2022 and term 2 exams from April 1 to 24. The results were declared on May 20. A total of 20,476 candidates appeared for the exam. A total of 96.6% of students had passed the exam.
