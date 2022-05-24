Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: Class 12 Consolidated Marksheet To Be Out Today

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has already released the Goa Board result on May 21, 2022. As per reports, the consolidated marksheets of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam will be released on May 24, 2022. To be noted that the GBSHSE HSSC result 2022 which has been released is for the examination which was conducted in April 2022.

A total of 8861 boys candidates appeared for the examination out of which 8033 candidates have passed the examination. The total pass percentage of the boys candidates is 90.66%. This year girls 9251 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 8750 passed. The overall pass rate for female candidates is 94.58%

Reports suggest that the consolidated HSSC marksheets will be available to download by today evening. Once released, the affiliated schools will be able to download the marksheets from the list of official websites mentioned below. The students need to collect the marksheets from their respective schools,

According to Goa Board official statement, “There is no separate marksheet for Term 1& Term 2 exam. Only one marksheet will be issued by combining the performance of Term 1, Term 2 and Internal Assessment. The consolidated result sheet will have Term 1 and Term 2 marks which will be shared with the schools. As the scorecards will be available on school login, students are advised to contact their schools to get it."

Goa Board 12th Result 2022: List of official websites to check Goa Board HSSC mark sheet

results.gbshsegoa.net www.gbshse.info results.gov.in

