Goa Board Result 2022: Class 10 Result To Be Released Today At 5.30pm, Here's How To Check

Goa Board Result 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is scheduled to announce the Goa SSC public examination or class 10th result soon. The date and time have been announced in advance. As per the schedule, the result will be released on June 1, at 5: 30 pm. Registered candidates who took the exams will be able to download their results today. The result once released, will be available on the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education gbshse.info. They will be able to download the same by following the steps mentioned below.

Goa board 10th result: Exams were conducted in two terms

Following the pattern adopted by CBSE this year, Goa Board also conducted the SSC examination in two terms. The term 1 exams were conducted in December 2021 and term two exams were conducted in April 2022. The exam was conducted in 31 centers and 173 sub-centers across Goa. Students are hereby informed that the consolidated results sheets will be released on June 3, 2022. Over 20 thousand candidates who appeared for the Goa board SSC examination will be able to check result on these websites.

Goa Board SSC Results 2022: List of official websites

gbshse.gov.in gbshse.info

Goa Board SSC Results 2022: Here is how to download scorecard

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official Goa board website- gbshse.info

Step 2: On the home page, candidates should click on the link that reads Goa SSC result 2022

Step 3: In the next step, they will have to enter the required login credentials to proceed further

Step 4: Post submitting the details, GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen\

Step 5: Download the SSC 10th result and take its printout for further references

Goa board class 12 result 2022

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has already released the Goa Board result on May 21, 2022. To be noted that the GBSHSE HSSC result 2022 which has been released is for the examination which was conducted in April 2022. A total of 8861 boys appeared for the examination out of which 8033 candidates have passed the examination. The total pass percentage of the male candidates is 90.66%. This year 9251 female candidates appeared for the exam out of which 8750 passed. The overall pass rate for female candidates is 94.58%