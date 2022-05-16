Goa Board Result 2022: GBSHSE SSC, HSSC Term 1 Results Declared; Here's Direct Link

Goa Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2022 have been announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) today, May 16, 2022. All those students who took part in the exam can download their Goa Board SSC and HSSC results by visiting the official website - gbshse.info. The results have been declared for the Class 10th and 12th Term 1 exams that were held from December 2021 to January 2022.

Candidates must be aware that they can download the mark-sheet of both the GBSHSE 10th and 12th for the term 1 exams. Currently, the Goa Board Term 2 exams are underway. Candidates can download the results of SSC and HSSC results via the Institute Login. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process and also provided a direct link to download the result.

GBSHSE Results 2022 | Here's how to Download SSC, HSSC Results

Step 1: Candidates must go to the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (gbshse.info) to download the Goa Board Results.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "SSC, HSC Marks 2022 for Term 1 exams can now be downloaded."

Step 3: Candidates can also use the direct link provided here to check - GBSHSE 2022 Goa Board Results

Step 4: Then, enter your login details as asked.

Step 5: The Goa Board Result 2022 for the HSSC Term 1 exam will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the results for future reference.

Goa board SSC Result 2022 | Goa Board HSC Result 2022

Students can also check Goa Class 12 Result 2022 via SMS. Students must note they will need to have their seat number to check the Goa Board HSSC result 2022. Follow the below-given steps to download the Class 12 Result.

GOA12 SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

GOA12 SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

GOA12 SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

GB12 SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

(Image: PTI/ Representative)