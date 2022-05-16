Goa Board Result 2022: GBSHSE SSC, HSSC Term 1 Results Declared; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Goa Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2022 have been announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) today, May 16, 2022. All those students who took part in the exam can download their Goa Board SSC and HSSC results by visiting the official website - gbshse.info. The results have been declared for the Class 10th and 12th Term 1 exams that were held from December 2021 to January 2022.
Candidates must be aware that they can download the mark-sheet of both the GBSHSE 10th and 12th for the term 1 exams. Currently, the Goa Board Term 2 exams are underway. Candidates can download the results of SSC and HSSC results via the Institute Login. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process and also provided a direct link to download the result.
Students can also check Goa Class 12 Result 2022 via SMS. Students must note they will need to have their seat number to check the Goa Board HSSC result 2022. Follow the below-given steps to download the Class 12 Result.