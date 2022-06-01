Last Updated:

Goa Board SSC Result 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check GSEB Class 10th Results

Goa Board: The Goa SSC public examination or class 10th result has been finally released by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education

Written By
Amrit Burman
Goa Board

Image: Shutterstock


 

Goa Board Class 10 Result: The Goa SSC public examination or class 10th result has been finally released by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). All those candidates who took part in the exams can now download their results by visiting the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at gbshse.info. The result GBSHSE Chairman Bhagirath G. Shetye announced the result at 5:30 PM.

Candidates must take note that they can check their Goa Board SSC result (2022) by using their school index number. This year, the Goa Board conducted the SSC examination in two terms, following the examination pattern of the CBSE. The term 1 exam was conducted between December 1 and December 12, 2022, and term two exams were held between April 5 and April 26, 2022.

This year's examination was held in 31 centres and 173 sub-centers across Goa, with over 20,000 candidates taking the Goa Board SSC exam. Last year, the pass percentage in the SSC exam was 99.72 per cent. For the convenience of the students, we have provided step by step process to download Goa Board Exam Result. 

Goa Board SSC Results: 2022: Here's list of official websites to check Goa Board Result

  • gbshse.gov.in
  • gbshse.info

Goa Board Class 10 Result 2022| Here's how to check GSEB SSC Result

  • Step 1: To check the Goa Board SSC result, candidates need to check the official Goa board website: gbshse.info.
  • Step 2: Then, on the home page, candidates should click on the link that reads, "Goa SSC result 2022."
  • Step 3: In the next step, they will have to enter the required login credentials to proceed further.
  • Step 4: After submitting the details, GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download your SSC 10th result and take a printout of the Goad Board Result for future reference.

Here's direct link to check Goa Board SSC Result - CLICK HERE

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)

READ | West Bengal Madrasah, Alim, Fazil Exam Results 2022 out; Here's direct link to check
READ | JEECUP 2022 postponed; revised UPJEE exam schedule to be released soon
READ | UPSC IAS topper Shruti Sharma got 54.56% in civil services exam, check her marksheet here
READ | UPSC Toppers 2021: Names and marks of Civil Service Exam top-10 rank holders
READ | WBPSC admit card 2022 for prelims exam out, here's how to download hall tickets
Tags: Goa Board, Goa board ssc result, Goa board result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND