Goa Board SSC Result 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check GSEB Class 10th Results

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Goa Board Class 10 Result: The Goa SSC public examination or class 10th result has been finally released by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). All those candidates who took part in the exams can now download their results by visiting the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at gbshse.info. The result GBSHSE Chairman Bhagirath G. Shetye announced the result at 5:30 PM.
Candidates must take note that they can check their Goa Board SSC result (2022) by using their school index number. This year, the Goa Board conducted the SSC examination in two terms, following the examination pattern of the CBSE. The term 1 exam was conducted between December 1 and December 12, 2022, and term two exams were held between April 5 and April 26, 2022.
This year's examination was held in 31 centres and 173 sub-centers across Goa, with over 20,000 candidates taking the Goa Board SSC exam. Last year, the pass percentage in the SSC exam was 99.72 per cent. For the convenience of the students, we have provided step by step process to download Goa Board Exam Result.