Goa SSC Results 2022: Class 10 Result To Be Out On June 1 At 5.30 Pm, Check Details

Goa SSC Results 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is gearing up to announce the Goa SSC public examination result soon. The date and time have been announced and as per that the result will be released on June 1, at 5: 30 pm. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to download their results on June 1, 2022. The result once released, can be checked on the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at www.gbshse.info.

Goa board 10th results: Overview

Like CBSE, Goa board too conducted the SSC examination in two terms. The term 1 exams were conducted between December 1 and December 12, 2022. The Goa board second term exam was conducted between April 5 and April 26, 2022. The exam was conducted in 31 centers and 173 sub-centers across Goa. Students should know that they will be able to download the consolidated results sheets from June 3, 2022.

This year over 20 thousand candidates appeared for the Goa board SSC examination. Out of them the ratio of male candidates was more than of female. The results will be announced in a press conference that will be conducted on June 1 at 5:30 pm. It will be hosted by the Chairman of the Board- Bhagirath G. Shetye.

GOA Board SSC Results 2022: List of official websites

gbshse.gov.in gbshse.info

GOA Board SSC Results 2022: Follow these steps to download scorecard