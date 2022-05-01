GPAT 2022 Provisional Answer Key Released; See How To Check And Raise Objections

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
GPAT Answer Key: The provisional answer keys for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website. Candidates can download the GPAT 2022 answer key by visiting gpat.nta.nic.in. If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can challenge it by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. Candidates must note that the last date to challenge the answer key is May 2, 2022, till 11:50 p.m. This year's entrance exam was held on April 9 in a computer-based test (CBT) format.
"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared, "the NTA said. "No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of his or her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after May 02, 2022 (up to 11:50 p.m.)," it added.
Step 1: To download the answer key, candidates must visit the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Next, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.
Step 3: Candidates then need to log in using their application number, password, and security pin.
Step 4: Now, click on the GPAT 2022 answer key link.
Step 5: On the screen, you will see the code-wise answer key.
Step 6: Check the marked answers against the answer key.
Step 7: Download the answer key and response sheet for future use.