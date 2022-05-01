GPAT 2022 Provisional Answer Key Released; See How To Check And Raise Objections

GPAT Answer Key: The provisional answer keys for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website. Candidates can download the GPAT 2022 answer key by visiting gpat.nta.nic.in. If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can challenge it by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. Candidates must note that the last date to challenge the answer key is May 2, 2022, till 11:50 p.m. This year's entrance exam was held on April 9 in a computer-based test (CBT) format.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared, "the NTA said. "No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of his or her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after May 02, 2022 (up to 11:50 p.m.)," it added.

GPAT Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download the answer key

Step 1: To download the answer key, candidates must visit the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to log in using their application number, password, and security pin.

Step 4: Now, click on the GPAT 2022 answer key link.

Step 5: On the screen, you will see the code-wise answer key.

Step 6: Check the marked answers against the answer key.

Step 7: Download the answer key and response sheet for future use.

GPAT 2022: Here's how to challenge the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website, login into the GPAT applicant portal, and click on the "Apply for GPAT Answer Key Challenge" option.

Step 2: Questions asked in the GPAT 2022 exam along with the answer key by NTA will be displayed on the screen.

Step 3: Select the question number and answer to the challenge and provide the correct response along with the explanation.

Step 4: Verify all the questions you want to challenge and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Pay the GPAT answer key challenge fee of Rs 200. After fee payment, take a printout of the payment receipt and confirmation slip.

In case candidates face any problems or what clarification they can reach out to GPAT 2022 candidates can contact 011-40759000/011-9227700 or email at gpat@nta.ac.in. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for fresh details and more information.

