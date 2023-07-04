GPAT Final Answer Key 2023 OUT, 4 Questions Dropped; Here's Direct Link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023. The GPAT Results 2023 have already been released on July 1. Candidates can now check the final answer key by visiting the official website- gpat.nta.nic.in. A direct link to download the final keys is given below. Candidates must note that 4 questions have been dropped.

NTA conducted GPAT on May 22. A total of 68,439 candidates registered for the exam out of which 62,275 appeared. The exam was held in 116 cities in 221 centres across the country. The exam was conducted in Computer-based-test mode.

Live CCTV Surveillance was carried out at all centres through 4812 Cameras. 991 Jammers were installed at the examination centres to prevent unfair practice by the candidates during the examination through mobile or any other electronic device. A total number of 235 Observers, 116 City-Coordinators, 18 Regional Coordinators & 02 National Coordinators were deployed to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination in the Centre.