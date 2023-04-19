GPSC CCE Prelims Result 2023: Check Category-wise Cut-off Marks Here

GPSC Prelims Cut-off 2023: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the Gujarat Civil Service prelims result for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1 posts. Candidates who took the GPSC CCE prelims exam can check their results online at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. The exam was conducted on January 8, 2023. A total of 3806 candidates have cleared the GPSC prelims exam. The selected candidates will have to appear for the main exam.

GPSC Prelims Cut-off Marks 2023

The GPSC CCE prelims Cut-off marks for General Male candidates is 184.77 and for General Female candidates, it is 163.56. Check the complete list here:

General Male: 184.77 marks

General Female: 163.56

EWS Male: 184.77

EWS Female: 163.56

SEBC Male: 184.77

SEBC Female: 163.56

SC Male: 184.77

SC Female: 163.56

ST Male: 169.73

ST Female: 134.12

"As per Final Answer key declared for Paper-1 (CSP-1),Two(2) questions are cancelled. Therefore, it is decided by the Commission to equally distribute the marks of cancelled questions among 198 questions on pro-rata basis, as such evaluation has been carried out by treating each question with 1.010 mark for the right answer and (-) 0.303 mark for the wrong/multiple encoded/blank answer for Paper-1 in this result. Paper-2 (CSP-02), Four(4) questions are cancelled. Therefore, it is decided by the Commission to equally distribute the marks of cancelled questions among 196 questions on pro-rata basis, as such evaluation has been carried out by treating each question with 1.020 mark for the right answer and (-) 0.306 mark for the wrong/multiple encoded/blank answer for Paper-2 in this result," the official notice reads.

