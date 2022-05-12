GSEB 12th Result 2022 To Be Declared Today: List Of Websites For Gujarat Science Results

Gujarat 12th science result: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, is scheduled to release the GSEB Result 2022 for Class 12 on Thursday, May 12, 2022. To be noted that the result that will be released today will be for science stream students. Registered students who took the exam will be able to check the GSEB 12th science result on official website gseb.org at 10 am but following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that the 12th Science Result 2022 in name-wise format would not be released. Students would be required to check their GSEB HSC Science result by using their seat number or roll number. As of now, result release date for other streams has not been announced. If we go by past trends, the Commerce and Arts results might be released in 10 days’ time. In order to check the scores, candidates will have to be ready with their roll number. GSEB Class 12 board examination was held from March 28 to April 12 for Science and General streams. Around 5 lakh students got themselves registered and appeared for Class 12 exams in the state this year.

Gujarat Board results: Official websites to check

gseb.org gsebeservice.com

GSEB science result 2022: Step-by-step guide to download

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website gseb.org

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Results Tab and click on Latest Results

Step 3: A new window with GSEB 12th Result would open along with the space to enter your roll number/seat number

Step 4: Enter your seat number and submit to view your result

Step 5: Post submitting, the result will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download the page and take its printout for future reference

Students should know that in case of any error, they should immediately report it to their schools. After the Class 12 final result, GSEB will conduct compartment or improvement examination for students who could not qualify in the main examination. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official websites so as not to miss any updates.