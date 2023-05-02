GSEB 12th Results 2023 For Science Streams Today: List Of Websites To Check HSC Results

GSEB HSC Science Result 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, is scheduled to declare the GSEB Result 2023 for Class 12th Science stream today, May 2 at 9 am. Once released, candidates will be able to check their GSEB Class 12 results online. The results will be uploaded on the official website of GSEB.

Where to check GSEB 12th Results 2023: List of websites

gseb.org gsebeservice.com gujarat.indiaresults.com/gseb

In order to check GSEB HSC Results, students would be required to log in on these websites using their GSEB seat number or roll number. GSEB Class 12 board examination was held from March 14 to 25 for Science and General streams. Around 1.07 lakh students got themselves registered and appeared for Class 12 Science stream exams in the state this year.

GSEB science result 2023: Step-by-step guide to download