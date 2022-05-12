GSEB 12th Science Results 2022 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

GSEB 12th science results: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have released the GSEB class 12 result 2022 for science stream on May 12 at 10 am. The GSEB HSC Result 2022 for science stream has been uploaded on the official website gseb.org and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check the scores, students should be ready with their roll number. Along with Gujarat 12th science result, the merit list will also be released. The steps to check result as well as the direct link have been attached below.

GSEB HSC result: Official websites to check

gseb.org

gsebeservice.com

GSEB Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Results Tab and click on Latest Results

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, enter the roll number and seat number and click on submit

Step 4: GSEB HSC science result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check scores

Gujarat 12th science result: Know all about compartment exam

In case of any error or issues related to result, students should immediately report it to their schools. Like every year, GSEB will be conducting compartment or improvement examination for students who could not qualify in the main examination. Exact dates for registration of the same, admit card release, and exam date have not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official websites so as not to miss any updates.

As of now, result release date for other streams has not been announced. If we go by past trends, the Commerce and Arts results might be released in 10 days’ time. In order to check the scores, candidates will have to be ready with their roll number. GSEB Class 12 board examination was held from March 28 to April 12 for Science and General streams. Around 5 lakh students got themselves registered and appeared for Class 12 exams in the state this year.