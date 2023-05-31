GSEB Class 12th General Stream Results 2023: Websites For Gujarat Arts, Commerce Results

GSEB class 12th results 2023: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is going to declare the GSEB class 12th HSC general stream results 2023 today, May 31. The GSEB HSC results for arts and commerce streams will be released at 8 am. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 exams will be able to check their results online. In this article, we will share the list of websites where the results will be out and the steps to check GSEB HSC results 2023 online.

List of websites to check Gujarat Board Arts, Commerce stream results 2023

GSEB HSC results 2022 for arts and commerce streams are also available on various other official websites of the Gujarat Board. A few third-party websites have also partnered with GSEB to host the result. Check the list of websites to check results online here.

gseb.org result.gseb.org website.gsb.org indiaresults.in examresults.net

How to check GSEB HSC General Stream Results 2023

To check GSEB HSC result, candidates need to visit the official website of GSEB - gseb.org

Click on the Result tab

Click on the GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2023 link

A login page will appear on the screen

Candidates then need to key in the required details, such as roll number and submit

Your GSEB HSC Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout of the result for future needs.

How to get Gujarat Class 12th general stream results via Whatsapp

Students will also be able to get their results on Whatsapp. They will have to type their seat number and send it on Whatsapp number 6357300971. They will get their scorecard on Whatsapp after it is announced.