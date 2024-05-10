Advertisement

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has officially announced the date for the release of GSEB 10th Result 2024. Scheduled for May 11 at 8 am, students who participated in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams can access their results on the official website, gseb.org.

How to Check GSEB SSC Results 2024:

Candidates will require their seat numbers from the exam to download their Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024. Alternatively, students can receive their results by sending their seat number via WhatsApp to 6357300971. The board emphasized that notices regarding evaluation and office verification will be posted on their website post-examination. Evaluation applications must be submitted online.

Post-Result Procedures:

Following the result declaration, students can apply for name corrections in the prescribed format. Additionally, the list of eligible candidates for supplementary exams 2024 will be sent to schools along with instructions for filling out the supplementary examination application forms online.

Exam Details:

The Class 10 exams for 2024 conducted by the Gujarat Board took place from March 11 to 22. Students who meet the minimum passing marks in each subject will be deemed qualified. Those falling short in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear in supplementary exams to improve their scores.

As the GSEB 10th Result 2024 becomes available, students are encouraged to promptly check their scores and follow the prescribed procedures for further steps. This marks a significant milestone in their academic journey, paving the way for future endeavors and achievements.