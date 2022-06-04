GSEB Gujarat Board HSC General Streams Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check 12th Results

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the GSEB class 12th HSC general stream results today. The GSEB HSC result will be released at 8 am. Once released, the candidates who have appeared for the class 12 exams will be able to check their results online. A list of websites where results will be released has been provided below. For the convinience of students, we have also provided the steps to check GSEB HSC Results online.

List of websites to check Gujarat Board HSC general stream results 2022

gseb.org result.gseb.org website.gsb.org indiaresults.in examresults.net

How to check GSEB HSC Results 2022

To check GSEB HSC result, candidates need to visit the official website of GSEB as mentioned above

Click on the Result tab

Click on the GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022 link

A login page will appear on the screen

Candidates then need to key in the required details, such as roll number and submit

Your GSEB HSC Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout of the result for future needs.

Gujarat Board HSC General Stream Results 2022

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani has on Friday confirmed the GSEB HSC 12th result date and time. He took to Twitter to announce the GSEB HSC result date and time. "GSEB Class 12 general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream, and Sanskrit medium test of March-April 2022 will be published on June 4, 2022 at 8 a.m," he tweeted.

The GSEB HSC examinations 2022 for Science and General streams were conductd from March 28 to April 12. This year, over 5 lakh students in the state took their Class 12 examinations. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has already released the Class 12 or HSC Science board exam results on Tuesday, May 12.