GSEB Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Results 2022 Soon; Here's How To Check Result Online

GSEB HSSC Result: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is likely to release the GSEB result 2022 HSC and SSC in June 2022. Till now, there has not been any announcement regarding the date or time of the Gujarat HSC and SSC result 2022. After the declaration of the result candidates can check it by visiting the official website - www.gseb.org. Students must note that they must enter their seat number to check the GSEB HSC result 2022 commerce and arts and SSC result.

The Board had announced the HSC Science exam results on Thursday, May 12. This year, the GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 were held between March 28 to April 9, 2022, under all covid-19 guidelines. As per reports, this year, around 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Board exams and more than 7 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Board. GSEB Class 10 exam 2022 was held in nearly 2500 examination halls across. After the declaration of the results, students can check them by visiting the below-given websites and following the step-by-step process to check the GSEB Results 2022.

List of websites to check GSEB SSC, HSC Results 2022

gseb.org 2022

gsebeservice.com 2022

Gujarat Board: Here's how to check GSEB SSC | HSC Result 2022

Step 1: To check the GSEB Gujarata Board HSC, HSSC results candidates need to visit the official website - gseb.org

Step 2: Then, click on the hyperlink that reads, " GSEB SSC result 2022 or GSEB HSC result 2022 ’" on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter a six-digit seat number to login

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Submit’ button.

Step 5: Automatically, a new page would open on the screen

Step 6: Now, the GSEB result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: It is strongly recommended that candidates must download the result for future use.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative