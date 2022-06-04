GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 For General Streams Declared, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has on Saturday dclared the GSEB class 12th HSC general stream results. The GSEB HSC result has been released at 8 am. The candidates who have appeared for the class 12 exams can check their results online. GSEB HSC results 2022 can be checked by following the steps given below.
GSEB HSC results 2022 for general stream is also available on various other offiical websites of Gujarat Board. Few third-party websites have also partnered with GSEB to host the result. Check the list of websites to check results online here.
Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani has on Friday revealed the GSEB HSC 12th general stream result date and time on Twittere. "GSEB Class 12 general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream, and Sanskrit medium test of March-April 2022 will be published on June 4, 2022 at 8 a.m," he tweeted. The GSEB HSC examinations 2022 for Science and General streams were conducted from March 28 to April 12. This year, over 5 lakh students in Gujarat appeared for their Class 12 examinations. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has already released the Class 12 or HSC Science board exam results on Tuesday, May 12.