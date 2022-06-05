Last Updated:

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 To Be Out Tomorrow, Here's How To Download Scorecard

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 will be released on June 6, 2022. Registered candidates will be able to check grades by following these steps.

GSEB

GSEB SSC Result 2022: As per the schedule released by  Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, the SSC or class 10 result will be released on June 6, 2022. The details of the declaration of the results were announced by the state education minister, Jitu Vaghani, on June 3, 2022. Once released, it will be available for download on the official websites. As per reports, more than 7 lakh candidates took part in the GSEB SSC Exams 2022 which were conducted in March and April 2022. Registered candidates will be able to check the same by following the steps mentioned below.

GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2022 on June 6: Check official announcement here

GSEB Class 10 result: Check important dates here

  • SSC exam was started on March 28, 2022
  • The last exam was conducted on April 9, 2022
  • Result release date was announced on June 3, 2022
  • Result will be released on June 6, 2022

List of websites to check Gujarat Board SSC results 2022

  • gseb.org
  • result.gseb.org
  • website.gsb.org
  • indiaresults.in
  • examresults.net

Gujarat board result: Here's how to check GSEB SSC Result

  • Step 1: To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website of GSEB.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.
  • Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the required details, such as roll number.
  • Step 4: Automatically, a new page would open up.
  • Step 5: The GSEB 2022 result would appear on the screen.
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future needs. 

Gujarat Board SSC Result Grading System

  • A1 Grade: 90 per cent marks and above
  • A Grade: 80 - 90 per cent marks
  • B Grade: 70 - 80 per cent marks
  • D Grade: Less than 40 per cent marks

GSEB Gujarat Board HSC General Streams Result 2022 released

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has on Saturday declared the GSEB class 12th HSC general stream results. The GSEB HSC result has been released at 8 am. The candidates who have appeared for the class 12 exams can check their results online. GSEB HSC results 2022 can be checked by following the steps given here.

