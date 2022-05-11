GSEB HSC Result 2022 To Be Released On May 12 At 10 Am; Here's How To Check

GSEB HSC Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have announced that it will be releasing the GSEB or Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The official notification reads that the Gujarat Board result for the science stream will be released on May 12, 2022. The result will be released in the first half at 10 am.

Once released, it can be checked on the official website gseb.org by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates may note that the GUJCET 2022 result is also likely to be released along with the HSC Science result.

The result releasing date for commerce and arts stream has not been announced yet. If we go by past trends, the Commerce and Arts results might be released in 10 days’ time. In order to check the scores, candidates will have to be ready with their roll number. The result date and time have been confirmed by the Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani through a tweet.

Here's a step-by-step guide to check result

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of GSEB, gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 link for Science stream

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Post submitting, the result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download the page and take its printout for future reference

GSEB Class 12 board examination was held from March 28 to April 12 for Science and General streams. Around 5 lakh students got themselves registered and appeared for Class 12 exams in the state this year. Apart from GSEB inter result, GUJCET, the state-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate Engineering and other professional courses result will also be released on May 12, 2022. The exam took place on April 18, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go to the official website.

