The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) have announced the much-awaited Gujarat Board Class 12 results 2024 today. The GSEB Class 12th result link is now live on the official website, gseb.org. This year, students sat for the HSC Board exam from March 11 to March 26, marking the culmination of months of preparation and hard work.

To access the GSEB 12th class result 2024, students simply need to enter their seat number in the login window provided. The GSEB has declared results for science, general, vocational, and Sanskrit Madhyama streams. Notably, the GSEB HSC Science results have been released simultaneously with the GUJCET results, as these scores are utilized for the GUJCET counselling process.

The board had previously issued the Gujarat Board HSC science answer key for mathematics, chemistry, physical science, and life science exams. Students were given the opportunity to raise objections against the answer key until March 30. Traditionally, the results for the science stream have been announced before the arts and commerce stream results.

How to check GSEB HSC Result 2024

1. Visit the official website, gseb.org.

2. Click on the link for ‘HSC Exam Results 2024’.

3. Enter your six-digit seat number.

4. Click on the 'Submit’ button.

5. Your GSEB 12th result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the HSC result 2024 Gujarat board.

7. Keep your online GSEB HSC result marksheet 2024 safe for future reference.

It is important to note that the online Gujarat Board exam HSC result 2024 is provisional. Students must collect their original statement of marks a few days after the Gujarat Board result declaration.

GSEB HSC Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage of GSEB 12th results in the science stream stands at 82.45%, with a total of 1,11,414 students appearing for the exams.

In a notable trend, the number of schools with less than 10% results in Gujarat Class 12 arts and commerce increased from 1 to 44. However, 311 schools recorded 100% results in GSEB arts and commerce 2024 result, showcasing excellence in certain quarters.

The pass percentage of Gujarat Class 12 general stream saw a significant jump from 73.27% in 2023 to an impressive 91.93% in 2024.

According to GSEB, 90.11% students cleared the Gujarat HS science group A exams, while 78.34% cleared the exams in group B. In groups A and B combined, the overall pass percentage stands at 68.42%.

A total of 1,11,132 students appeared for the GSEB HSC science exams, of which 91,625 students passed, underscoring the hard work and dedication of students and educators alike.