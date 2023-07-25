GSEB HSC Science Supplementary Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has declared the HSC or Class 12 Supplementary exam results 2023 for Science stream. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check GSEB HSC Science Supplementary or Purak exam results by visiting the official website - gseb.org. A direct link to check the result has been provided below.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board declared the class 12 Science stream annual exam results on May 2. This year, a total of 1,10,042 students appeared for the Class 12 Science annual exam, out of whom 72,166 or 65.58% passed the exam. Those who could not pass were allowed to register for the supplementary exam to improve their score.
