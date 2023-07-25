Last Updated:

GSEB HSC Science Supplementary Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has declared the HSC or Class 12 Supplementary exam results 2023 for Science stream.

Nandini Verma
GSEB HSC Science Supplementary result 2023

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has declared the HSC or Class 12 Supplementary exam results 2023 for Science stream. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check GSEB HSC Science Supplementary or Purak exam results by visiting the official website - gseb.org. A direct link to check the result has been provided below. 

Direct link to check GSEB HSC Science Supplementary Result 2023

Where to check GSEB Class 12 Science Supplementary Results 2023

  • gseb.org
  • gsebeservice.com
  • gujarat.indiaresults.com/gseb

Steps to download GSHSEB Science Supplementary Result 2023

  • Visit the official website of GSEB at- gseb.org.
  • On the homepage, a result page will open that will have 'HSC Science July-2023 Purak Exam Result' written on the top
  • Enter your 6-digit seat number and submit
  • Your supplementary result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board declared the class 12 Science stream annual exam results on May 2.  This year, a total of 1,10,042 students appeared for the Class 12 Science annual exam, out of whom 72,166 or 65.58% passed the exam. Those who could not pass were allowed to register for the supplementary exam to improve their score.

