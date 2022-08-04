GSEB Purak Pariksha Result 2022: Here's How To Check Scores For Supplementary Result

GSEB Purak Pariksha Result: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board released the GSEB HSC Result 2022 for July Purak Pariksha for both general and science stream students. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of GSEB - gseb.org. The result has been declared for those candidates who failed the GSEB HSC Examination that was held in March this year. This time, students re-appeared in the Purak Pariksha in the month of July.

In order to check GSEB Supply Exam Results, candidates are required to enter their seat number and letter on the official portal. As per media reports, the results for other stream results will be declared soon on the official website. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the date and time. But, it is expected that the results will be announced sometime soon.

GSEB Purak Pariksha Result 2022: Pass Percentage

A total of 14039 candidates registered for the HSC Science supply exam and only 12250 candidates appeared in the HSC Science Supplementary Examination. According to the official information, 3588 students cleared the exam, taking the overall pass percentage to 29.29 %. While 41167 students registered their names for the HSC Science Supplementary Exam, only 12250 candidates appeared for the Science supplementary examination. As many as 23494 candidates cleared the exam, taking the overall pass percentage for the science stream to 62.72%.

GSEB Supplementary Result 2022: Here's how to check results

Step 1: In order to download the GSEB HSC Supplementary exam result, candidates are required to visit the official website (gseb.org).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates are required to enter their seat number and roll number.

Step 3: Enter your seat number and click "Submit."

Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen automatically.

Step 5: For future reference, Step 5: Download and keep a copy of the GSEB HSC Repeater Exam result.

Here's direct link to download GSEB Purak Pariksha Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

