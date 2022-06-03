GSEB Result 2022: HSC General Result To Be Announced Tomorrow; SSC Result On June 6

GSEB Result 2022: The result date of the GSEB SSC and GSEB HSC General has been announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. The details of the declaration of the results were announced by the state education minister, Jitu Vaghani, today on June 3, 2022. According to the Minister, the GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022 for Class 12 students will be declared tomorrow and the GSEB SSC Result 2022 for Class 10 will be released on June 6, 2022. As per the announcement made by the minister, the GSEB SSC and HSC General Stream results will be released at 8:00 am.

ગુજરાત માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ બોર્ડનું ધોરણ-૧૨ સામાન્ય પ્રવાહ, વ્યવસાયલક્ષી પ્રવાહ, ઉ.ઉ.બુ.પ્રવાહ અને સંસ્કૃત મધ્યમાનું માર્ચ-એપ્રિલ ૨૦૨૨ ની પરીક્ષાનું પરિણામ તારીખ ૦૪/૦૬/૨૦૨૨ ના રોજ સવારે ૦૮:૦૦ કલાકે પ્રસિધ્ધ કરવામાં આવશે. — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) June 3, 2022

As per reports, more than 7 lakh candidates took part in the GSEB SSC Exams 2022, and nearly 4 lakh students have been estimated to appear in the Class 12 examination that was held in March and April. After the declaration of the result, students will be able to check it by visiting gseb.org. The results would also be made available on other official websites such as gsebservice.com. The GSEB HSC General Results 2022 will be declared tomorrow for the Arts and Commerce streams.

GSEB conducted the Gujarat Board Class 10th Exams 2022 from March 28, 2022, to April 9, 2022, and the GSEB HSC General Stream Exams were also conducted from March 28, 2022, to April 12, 2022.

To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website of GSEB.

Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Candidates then need to enter the required details, such as roll number.

Automatically, a new page would open up.

The GSEB 2022 result would appear on the screen.

Take a printout of the result for future needs.

