GSEB SSC, HSC Results 2022 Will Be Declared Today? See Fact-check Here

GSEB SSC HSC Results 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, also known as GSEB has not yet announced the dates for releasing GSEB SSC Result for Class 10 and the GSEB HSC Result for Class 12 General Stream as of now. A fake circular is doing rounds on social media which claims that the result will be released on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. GSEB had to issue a circular which denies the same, The circular reads that the result will not be released on May 17, 2022.

As per the official notice which is available on the official website, a fake press release had been making rounds on social media alleging that the GSEB SSC Result date and GSEB HSC Result date has been announced. It reads that the Gujarat Board Result will be declared on May 17, 2022 at 8 AM on the official website – gseb.org.

“The Board has not announced the date of result of Std-10 and Std-12 general stream of March 2022. So, the press release about the date of the aforesaid viral result is fake. So that students, parents and school principals should take note that the result of Std-10 and Std-12 general stream will not be published on May 17, 2022,” reads the official notice.

GSEB matric, inter exams 2022: Overview

Gujarat Board conducted the GSEB SSC 2022 examination between March 28 and April 9, 2022

GSEB HSC Exams were conducted between March 28 and April 12, 2022

The Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Result for the Class 12 Science Stream was announced on May 12, 202

GUJCET 2022 Result was also announced on May 12, 2022 at 10 AM.

As always the Class 10 SSC Results and Class 12 HSC General Stream Results for the March 2022 exams will be announced on the official website of the board gseb.org. Students are advised to go to the official website to get more information about GSEB Results 2022. Once released, the results can be checked by following these steps.

GSEB Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores