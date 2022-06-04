Last Updated:

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: GSEB HSC General Stream Result Today At 8

GSEB HSC Result 2022: The Gujarat Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to release the GSEB HSC general result 2022 on June 4 at 8 am. Once released, the result will be available for download on the official websites mentioned below. In order to check the same, registered students who took the exam should follow the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Gujarat Board

Image: Shutterstock

pointer
08:00 IST, June 4th 2022
Gujarat board HSC general result to be out anytime soon

The result will be released any time soon. It can be checked on official websites mentioned below.

pointer
07:58 IST, June 4th 2022
GSEB class 12 result 2022: Websites to check
  • Go to any of the websites mentioned below and click on the Result tab
  • Click on the GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022 link 
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Candidates then need to key in the required details, such as roll number and submit
  • Your GSEB HSC Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Take a printout of the result for future needs. 
pointer
07:49 IST, June 4th 2022
When were the exams conducted?

The GSEB HSC examinations 2022 for Science and General streams were conducted from March 28 to April 12, 2022

pointer
07:49 IST, June 4th 2022
Result of over 5 lakh students to be released today

 This year, over 5 lakh students in the state took their Class 12 examinations.

pointer
07:47 IST, June 4th 2022
Science stream result has already been released

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has already released the Class 12 or HSC Science board exam results on May 12, 2022

pointer
07:43 IST, June 4th 2022
Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani confirmed result release date & time

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani has on June 3 confirmed the GSEB HSC 12th result date and time. He took to Twitter to announce the GSEB HSC result date and time. 

He tweeted, "GSEB Class 12 general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream, and Sanskrit medium test of March-April 2022 will be published on June 4, 2022 at 8 a.m"

pointer
07:39 IST, June 4th 2022
List of websites to check Gujarat Board HSC general stream results 2022
  1. gseb.org
  2. result.gseb.org
  3. website.gsb.org
  4. indiaresults.in
  5. examresults.net
pointer
07:35 IST, June 4th 2022
Direct link to know everything about the result

To know more about the result being released today, candidates can click on this link.

pointer
07:35 IST, June 4th 2022
Minimum marks required to pass

To pass GSEB Class 12 board exam 2022, students need to secure at least a Grade 'D' in all the subjects. Those candidates who get an 'E1' or 'E2' grade in the subjects will be declared fail.

pointer
07:35 IST, June 4th 2022
GSEB Class 12 result: Where will it be uploaded?

The GSEB 12th results for General stream can be checked through the official website- gseb.org

pointer
07:35 IST, June 4th 2022
Documents required to check result

In order to check the result, students should be ready with their roll number and date of birth

pointer
07:35 IST, June 4th 2022
GSEB HSC Result 2022: Check result release date and time here

As per the schedule, the GSEB HSC, or Class 12 result 2022 will be released June 4, 2022. The result will be released in first half at 8 am. 

pointer
07:35 IST, June 4th 2022
Gujarat Board to announce class 12 result today

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) has announced the class 12 result release date and time
 

Tags: Gujarat Board, gseb hsc result 2022, gseb hsc general result 2022
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND