Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: GSEB HSC General Stream Result Today At 8

The GSEB HSC examinations 2022 for Science and General streams were conducted from March 28 to April 12, 2022
This year, over 5 lakh students in the state took their Class 12 examinations.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has already released the Class 12 or HSC Science board exam results on May 12, 2022
Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani has on June 3 confirmed the GSEB HSC 12th result date and time. He took to Twitter to announce the GSEB HSC result date and time.
He tweeted, "GSEB Class 12 general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream, and Sanskrit medium test of March-April 2022 will be published on June 4, 2022 at 8 a.m"
To pass GSEB Class 12 board exam 2022, students need to secure at least a Grade 'D' in all the subjects. Those candidates who get an 'E1' or 'E2' grade in the subjects will be declared fail.
The GSEB 12th results for General stream can be checked through the official website- gseb.org
In order to check the result, students should be ready with their roll number and date of birth
As per the schedule, the GSEB HSC, or Class 12 result 2022 will be released June 4, 2022. The result will be released in first half at 8 am.
The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) has announced the class 12 result release date and time