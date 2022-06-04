Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: GSEB HSC General Stream Result Today At 8

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani has on June 3 confirmed the GSEB HSC 12th result date and time. He took to Twitter to announce the GSEB HSC result date and time.

He tweeted, "GSEB Class 12 general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream, and Sanskrit medium test of March-April 2022 will be published on June 4, 2022 at 8 a.m"