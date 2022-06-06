Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2022 Today: Here's A List Of Websites To Check Scores

Gujarat SSC Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is scheduled to release the matric or SSC result on June 6, 2022. The result will be released in the first half at 8 am. The state education minister, Jitu Vaghani is expected to release the result. The minister announced the result release date on June 3 through a tweet. List of important dates and steps to check GSEB result are mentioned below.

This year, over 7 lakh candidates took part in the GSEB SSC Exams 2022. The exam was started on March 28, 2022. The last exam was conducted on April 9, 2022. Result release date was announced on June 3, 2022

Official websites to check Gujarat Board SSC results 2022

gseb.org result.gseb.org website.gsb.org indiaresults.in examresults.net

Gujarat board result 2022: Here's how to check GSEB SSC Result

Step 1: To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website of GSEB.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the required details, such as roll number.

Step 4: Automatically, a new page would open up.

Step 5: The GSEB 2022 result would appear on the screen.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future needs.

The students need to obtain 33 percent marks to get pass in the Class 10 exam. Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 100 percent. In the HSC general stream result 2022 declared on June 4, a total of 86.91 percent of students passed successfully.

