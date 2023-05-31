Gujarat Class 12 General Results 2023 For Arts, Commerce Streams OUT, Here's Direct Link

Gujarat Class 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the class 12 general stream results today. As scheduled, the GSEB HSC arts and commerce results were announced at 8 am on May 31. Candidates who appeared for the GSEB class 12th exam can check their results online. A list of websites to check the GSEB Class 12 result has been given. A direct link to check the results is also attached here.

Where to check GSEB Class 12 Science Results 2023

gseb.org

gsebeservice.com

gujarat.indiaresults.com/gseb

In order to download the GSEB class 12 scorecards, candidates will have to log in using their seat numbers. GSEB Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 14 to 25 for Science and General streams. Follow the steps given below to check GSEB class 12th HSC results 2023.

How to check GSEB HSC Results 2023