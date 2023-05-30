Gujarat Class 12 General Stream Result 2023 Date, Time: GSHSEB HSC Results On May 31

Quick links:
Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the GSEB class 12th HSC general stream results 2023 on May 31. The GSEB HSC result will be released at 8 am. The candidates who have appeared for the class 12 exams can check their results online. GSEB HSC general stream results 2023 can be checked by following the steps given below.
GSEB HSC results 2022 for general stream is also available on various other offiical websites of Gujarat Board. Few third-party websites have also partnered with GSEB to host the result. Check the list of websites to check results online here.
Students will also be able to get their results on Whatsapp. They will have type their seat number and send it on Whatsapp number 6357300971. They willl get their scorecard on Whatsapp after it is announced.
In the year 2022, the pass percentage of general stream students was 86.91%. Thuis year, GSEB Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 14 to 25 for Science and General streams. Gujarat Board has declared the class 12th science stream results on May 2.
