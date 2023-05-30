Last Updated:

Gujarat Class 12 General Stream Result 2023 Date, Time: GSHSEB HSC Results On May 31

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the GSEB class 12th HSC general stream results 2023 on May 31. See how to check.

Gujarat class 12 general stream result

Image: PTI


Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the GSEB class 12th HSC general stream results 2023 on May 31. The GSEB HSC result will be released at 8 am. The candidates who have appeared for the class 12 exams can check their results online. GSEB HSC general stream results 2023 can be checked by following the steps given below. 

How to check GSEB HSC General Stream Results 2023

  • To check GSEB HSC result, candidates need to visit the official website of GSEB - gseb.org
  • Click on the Result tab
  • Click on the GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2023 link 
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Candidates then need to key in the required details, such as roll number and submit
  • Your GSEB HSC Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Take a printout of the result for future needs. 

List of websites to check Gujarat Board HSC general stream results 2023

GSEB HSC results 2022 for general stream is also available on various other offiical websites of Gujarat Board. Few third-party websites have also partnered with GSEB to host the result. Check the list of websites to check results online here. 

  1. gseb.org
  2. result.gseb.org
  3. website.gsb.org
  4. indiaresults.in
  5. examresults.net

How to get Gujarat Class 12th general stream result via Whatsapp 

Students will also be able to get their results on Whatsapp. They will have type their seat number and send it on Whatsapp number 6357300971. They willl get their scorecard on Whatsapp after it is announced.

In the year 2022, the pass percentage of general stream students was 86.91%. Thuis year, GSEB Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 14 to 25 for Science and General streams. Gujarat Board has declared the class 12th science stream results on May 2.

