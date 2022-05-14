Last Updated:

Gujarat GSET Result 2021 Released At Gujaratset.in, Here's Direct Link To Check

Gujarat GSET Result 2021 has been released on official website. Registered candidates who took exam in Jan 2022 can download results by following these steps.

Gujarat

Gujarat GSET Result 2022: The results of Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET Result 2022) have been released on official website and can be checked now. The result has been released on May 13 and registered candidates who took the exam can check it by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, one can go to the official website - gujaratset.in. The direct link to check result has also been attached below. 

To be noted that the Gujarat, GSET Result 2022 has been released for the examination which was conducted on January 23, 2022. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be conducted on December 26, 2021 in offline mode. However, it got delayed and was finally conducted in January due to some administrative reasons. The GSET is conducted by Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda for the Assistant Professor post. 

GSET Result 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to check scores 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of Gujarat State Eligibility Test by Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda - gujaratset.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the Gujarat, GSET Result 2021-22 link
  • Step 3: In the next step, enter the required login credentials like registration or roll number and other details
  • Step 4: Post submitting the same, the GSET Result 2021-22 will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should download the result and take its printout for future reference 

Here is the direct link to check Gujarat GSET Result

GSET 2021 was conducted for the duration of three hours. It began at 9:30 am and continued till 12:30 pm. Candidates had to answer 150 compulsory questions. GSET examination consisted of two papers-- Paper- I consisted of 50 objective type questions each carried 2 marks and Paper-II consisted of 100 objective type questions each carried 2 marks. The answers had to be filled in the OMR sheet and there was no negative marking for the incorrect answers. 

