Gujarat Police Constable Answer Key Out, Here's How To Check

Gujarat Police Constable answer key: Gujarat Police has recently released the answer keys for the recruitment exam which was conducted for the post of Unarmed Police Constable, Armed Police Constable, and S.R.P.F Constable. All those interested candidates who got themselves registered and took the Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Exam can download the answer key now. It has been uploaded on the Gujarat Police's official website police.gujarat.gov.in.
The answer key which has been released is for the Gujarat Police Constable 2021 prelims exam which was conducted on April 10, 2022. Only those who cleared the PST, were eligible to appear for the preliminary exams. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 10459 vacancies will be filled. The Gujarat Police Constable 2021 answer key can be checked by following these steps.
In the written exam, candidates had to answer 100 questions. Out of these, 50 questions were from General Knowledge/Current Affair. From Numeric Ability, there were 35 questions and rest 15 questions were from reasoning. For more details, one can go to the official website of Gujarat Police or ojas.gujarat.gov.in.