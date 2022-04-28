Gujarat Police Constable Answer Key Out, Here's How To Check

Gujarat Police Constable answer key: Gujarat Police has recently released the answer keys for the recruitment exam which was conducted for the post of Unarmed Police Constable, Armed Police Constable, and S.R.P.F Constable. All those interested candidates who got themselves registered and took the Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Exam can download the answer key now. It has been uploaded on the Gujarat Police's official website police.gujarat.gov.in.

The answer key which has been released is for the Gujarat Police Constable 2021 prelims exam which was conducted on April 10, 2022. Only those who cleared the PST, were eligible to appear for the preliminary exams. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 10459 vacancies will be filled. The Gujarat Police Constable 2021 answer key can be checked by following these steps.

Here is a step-by-step guide to download Gujarat Police Constable 2021 answer key

Step 1: In order to download Gujarat constable answer key, candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Gujarat Police at police.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the notification link that reads 'Gujarat Police Constable 2021 Answer Key'

Step 3: They will then be redirected to another page where a PDF will be opened

Step 4: Go through the answers mentioned on them, download the copy and take its printout for future reference

Check important dates here

Applicants were able to fill up an online application form from October 23 to November 9, 2021

The Physical Test was started on December 3, 2021

The admit cards were released on April 4, 2022

The prelims exam was conducted on April 10, 2022

Mains exam date has not been announced yet

In the written exam, candidates had to answer 100 questions. Out of these, 50 questions were from General Knowledge/Current Affair. From Numeric Ability, there were 35 questions and rest 15 questions were from reasoning. For more details, one can go to the official website of Gujarat Police or ojas.gujarat.gov.in.